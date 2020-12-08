Les dades de la Covid frenen el creixement  però es mantenen en zona de perill

barcelona
El conjunt de dades que controlen l'evolució de la pandèmia a Catalunya han trobat un dic de contenció en els dos darrers dies després del creixement que han experimentat la majoria de dades com ara la velocitat de transmissió des que es va activar la desescalada en tram 1 que comporta l'obertura limitada de bars, restaurants, o equipaments culturals, entre altres.
La velocitat de propagació a Catalunya, l'Rt, no supera aquest dimarts la barrera de l'1 i baixa molt poc a 0,98, una centèsima menys que fa 24 hores en què estava a 0,99. La proximitat a la ratlla de l'1 que marca el creixement exponencial de la pandèmia genera, però, encara un risc molt elevat. Malgrat tot, l'altra dada positiva comunicada pel Departament de Salut és que el risc de rebrot continua a la baixa i està ara en 194, sis punts menys.
A més, la incidència a 14 dies torna a baixar i se situa en 214,19 (dilluns estava en 218,80). S'han declarat 1.089 nous casos confirmats per PCR o Tests d'Antígens (TA), fins als 319.041 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El 3,77% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. També s'ha informat de 41 noves morts, amb un total de 16.218. Hi ha 1.574 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb covid-19, 16 menys, i 386 persones a l'UCI (-9).
