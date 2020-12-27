Les dades de la pandèmia pugen la vigília de la revisió de les restriccions del període nadalenc

Les dades epidemiològiques empitjoren el dia abans que el Procicat revisi les restriccions imposades pel període nadalenc i el mateix dia que ha començat la vacunació. Després de dies a la baixa, la velocitat de propagació o Rt puja una centèsima i passa d'1,16 a 1,17, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. El risc de rebrot, que ja portava dies en augment, segueix enfilant-se i ho fa 9 punts, fins a 374. Aquest dilluns el Govern decidirà si manté les restriccions vigents.

D'altra banda, la incidència a 14 dies passa de 331,36 a 337,70 casos. Pel que fa a la situació assistencial, hi ha 1.664 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb covid-19, 72 més que en les últimes hores. A les UCI hi ha dues persones més en estat crític, amb un total de 337.



En les últimes 24 hores s'han declarat 1.027 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 352.558. El 5,37% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. Hi ha hagut 25 noves morts i el total és de 16.862.