Les eleccions del Barça, posposades al 7 de març

Finalment, les eleccions al Futbol Club Barcelona se celebraran el 7 de març. Així ho han consensuat la junta gestora de l'entitat i els tres candidats -Joan Laporta, Víctor Font i Toni Freixa-, en una reunió mantinguda aquest vespre. Hores abans, al matí, la gestora, presidida per Carles Tusquets, havia decidit descartar definitivament la data del 24 de gener per passar per les urnes, després d'una reunió amb el Procicat en què el Govern ha confirmat que no permetria saltar-se el confinament municipal per poder votar.



La intenció del club és que al març ja es pugui votar per correu, una opció que ara mateix no és possible i que la gestora ha posat damunt la taula a la reunió amb el Procicat. Caldrà, però, que es modifiqui la Llei catalana de l'esport per fer-ho possible. La direcció de Tusquets ha argumentat que amb la situació actual, amb els mals registres epidemiològics que té Catalunya i que va a més, no es podien garantir una votació segura i amb una participació mínima pel dai 24.



En una compareixença d'aquest dijous, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, va avançar que en última instància seria l'entitat esportiva la que decidiria si celebrar els comicis o no. A l'hora de la veritat, per tant, els comicis s'endarreixen sis setmanes.

