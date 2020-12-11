Les estacions d'esquí catalanes obriran dilluns

Les estacions d'esquí catalanes han acordat amb el Govern l'obertura de pistes i l'inici de temporada de forma conjunta el proper dilluns, 14 de desembre. Així ho ha anunciat l'Associació Catalana d'Estacions d'Esquí i Activitats de Muntanya (ACEM) aquest divendres, que també ha matisat que l'obertura es farà de forma progressiva i gradual. En una primera fase es limitarà la venda de forfets en funció de l'àrea oberta en cada moment per evitar aglomeracions. Així mateix, la venda de forfets es farà exclusivament en línia i de forma anticipada per evitar cues de primeres hores a les taquilles. Les estacions ja van ajornar el passat dimecres, 9 de desembre, l'obertura de pistes per la frenada de la desescalada de les restriccions per la Covid-19. Les estacions han rebut l'autorització de la Generalitat aquest mateix divendres.



Catalunya s'avançarà així uns 15 dies a països com França o Andorra, que obriran al gener. El Principat disposa de 16 estacions d'esquí, deu d'alpí i sis de nòrdic. Sis estan en mans públiques a través de FGC (de Vallter, La Molina, Vall de Núria, Espot, Port Ainé i Boí Taüll), mentre que Baqueira Beret, Tavascan, Port del Comte i Masellen completen el mapa de les estacions d'alpí i Virós-Vallferrera, Sant Joan de l'Erm, Tuixent – la Vansa, Aransa, Lles i Guils – Fontanera són les estacions de nòrdic.

