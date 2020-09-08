Estàs llegint: Les infermeres exigeixen a Educació ser l'enllaç entre les escoles i els CAP

Les infermeres exigeixen a Educació ser l'enllaç entre les escoles i els CAP

El conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, va anunciar aquest dilluns que finalment aquesta funció l'assumirien els gestors covid. El sindicat Infermeres de Catalunya també veuen insuficient el pla de reforç a l'atenció primària anunciat pel Govern, que només incorporarà 200 infermeres en més de 400 CAPs.

Una infermera prenent la temperatura a dos pacients abans que entrin a consultes externes de l'Hospital Verge de la Cinta de Tortosa. Anna Ferràs | ACN
El sindicat Infermeres de Catalunya critica que el Departament d'Educació finalment hagi apostat per contractar gestors covid com a nexe entre les escoles i els Centres d'Atenció Primària (CAP) de referència en comptes d'infermeres, tal com es va plantejar a l'inici. El sindicat fa una crida al nou secretari general de Salut, Marc Ramentol, perquè rectifiqui el pla pressupostari i contracti personal adequat. En aquest sentit, Infermeres de Catalunya agraeix el cessament de Laura Pelay com a secretària general i recorda que sempre havia demanat que aquest lloc l'ocupés un professional sanitari.

A més, el sindicat també ha criticat el pla anunciat recentment pel Govern per reforçar l'atenció primària, un pla que Infermeres de Catalunya considera insuficient. Creuen que la xifra de 220 infermeres per incorporar en més de 400  CAPs és insuficient. 

