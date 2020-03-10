Les joventuts del PDeCAT expulsen un militant per abusos sexuals a menors

La Joventut Nacionalista de Catalunya (JNC), branca juvenil del PDeCAT, va anunciar aquest dilluns l'expulsió de Pau Esquerre com a militant de l'organització, en haver estat acusat de presumptes abusos sexuals a menors. "La setmana passada, el comitè executiu nacional de la JNC va tenir coneixement d'uns fets molt greus que involucren un militant de l'organització a través d'alguns mitjans de comunicació, malgrat que es tracta d'un cas que es troba sota secret de sumari", ha explicat la JNC en un comunicat.

Segons el diari digital e-notícies, Esquerre, que va concórrer com a número 14 a la llista de JxCat per Amposta (Montsià) a les eleccions municipals de 2019, està detingut des de finals de febrer, acusat d'un presumpte delicte d'abús sexual a víctimes menors d'edat i contra la llibertat sexual.

La JNC ha assenyalat que aquests fets són "absolutament intolerables" i "incompatibles amb la militància" en una organització que "propugna uns valors determinats de respecte als drets fonamentals i en concret a la indemnitat sexual". Per això, la secretària general de les joventuts, Judith Toronjo, "va demanar al comitè d'arbitratge, mediació i disciplina" de l'organització que "iniciés un procediment d'expulsió mitjançant un expedient sancionador". Divendres passat, afegeix el comunicat, "es va notificar al militant en qüestió la seva expulsió" de la JNC.



La JNC no compta amb protocol intern propi, segons fonts consultades pel diari Ara. En aquests moments, l'organització treballa en la seva elaboració per tenir-lo enllestit abans de l'estiu. De moment, es regeixen pel protocol de les Joventuts Socialistes Europees.