Les mascaretes seran obligatòries des d'aquest dijous a partir dels sis anys

L'ús de màscares serà obligatori des d'aquest dijous en espais tancats i al carrer quan no es pugui garantir una distància mínima de dos metres per als més grans de sis anys i recomanable per als nens d'entre 3 i 5 anys.

El Butlletí Oficial de l'Estat (BOE) publica aquest dimecres l'ordre de l'Ministeri de Sanitat que regula l'ús generalitzat de les mascaretes a la via pública, en espais a l'aire lliure i en qualsevol lloc tancat d'ús públic o que es trobi obert a el públic quan no es pugui mantenir la distància de seguretat.

D'aquesta obligació queden exemptes les persones amb alguna dificultat respiratòria que es pugui veure agreujada per la seva utilització, així com per als que estigui contraindicat per motius de salut o discapacitat.

Tampoc serà exigible en activitats incompatibles amb el seu ús, com la ingesta d'aliments i begudes, i en circumstàncies en què hi hagi una causa de força major o situació de necessitat.



Pel que fa als tipus de mascaretes que s'han d'utilitzar, l'ordre ministerial indica que poden ser de qualsevol tipus, preferentment higièniques i quirúrgiques, que cobreixin nas i boca.

L'ús generalitzat de mascaretes per reduir la transmissió comunitària de la Covid-19 està justificat, segons Sanitat, no només per la seva alta transmissibilitat, sinó també per la capacitat que han demostrat les mascaretes per bloquejar l'emissió de gotes infectades, "molt important quan no és possible mantenir la distància de seguretat ".

El Ministeri subratlla a més que és necessari seguir un principi de precaució que permeti continuar per la senda de la reducció dels casos de contagi de la malaltia, principalment quan no es disposa d'altres mesures com la vacunació.