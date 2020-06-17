Les multes de la Zona de Baixes Emissions als vehicles contaminants s'activaran el 15 de setembre

Les multes de la Zona de Baixes Emissions (ZBE) als turismes i motos més contaminants s'activaran a partir del 15 de setembre, segons ha anunciat aquest dimecres el vicepresident de Mobilitat, Transport i Sostenibilitat de l'Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB), Antoni Poveda. Es tracta dels que no tenen distintiu ambiental. Tot i això, hi haurà una moratòria de diversos mesos per les furgonetes i vehicles pesants com camions i autocars que no disposin del distintiu, així com motos i cotxes d'autònoms amb rendes baixes que utilitzen el vehicle per treballar.



La ZBE va entrar en vigor el gener per lluitar contra la contaminació, i el règim sancionador ho havia de fer l'1 d'abril, però a causa de l'estat d'alarma no va arribar a activar-se. "Veiem amb preocupació un increment de l'ús del vehicle privat i un augment de la contaminació en els propers mesos", ha admès Poveda, en roda de premsa telemàtica juntament amb el regidor d'Emergència Climàtica i Transició Ecològica de Barcelona i president d'Ecologia de l'AMB, Eloi Badia, i la directora general de Qualitat Ambiental i Canvi Climàtic de la Generalitat, Mercè Rius.



Les multes s'aplicaran als turismes i motos sense distintiu ambiental que circulin de dilluns a divendres entre les set del matí i les vuit del vespre pels carrers de Barcelona i l'Àrea Metropolitana afectada, excepte els dies festius. Només podran passar per les rondes. Pel que fa a la moratòria per certs vehicles, les furgonetes tindran tres mesos més de marge abans que se les comenci a multar. Els vehicles pesants, camions i autocars petits, tindran una moratòria de sis mesos i els autocars i autobusos de transport públic, 12 mesos, segons ha recollit el regidor Eloi Badia en un fil a Twitter.