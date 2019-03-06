Les persones trans i intersexuals podran registrar-se amb el "nom sentit" a Barcelona

Les persones trans podran registrar-se amb el seu nom i gènere a Barcelona. El Govern municipal ha firmat un decret d'Alcaldia per garantir el dret del col·lectiu a comunicar "el seu nom sentit" als òrgans i serveis municipals, tal com ha anunciat la regidora de Feminismes i LGTBI de Barcelona, Laura Pérez. Per fer-ho, a les instàncies, sol·licituds o formularis dels òrgans i serveis municipals que recullin el gènere de les persones, s'afegirà com a opció de resposta les caselles d''home trans', 'dona trans', 'cap de les anteriors', a més de les d''home' i 'dona'.

En roda de premsa, Pérez ha explicat que suposarà "una passa més" en el compliment del Pla Municipal per a la Diversitat Sexual i de Gènere 2016-2020, i per "l'eliminació de les desigualtats i violències que deriven del sistema cisheteropatriarcal". La regidora ha explicat que aquesta opció estarà disponible sempre que el tràmit no formi part d'un procediment administratiu formalitzat o amb implicacions jurídiques de caràcter oficial.



A partir del moment que es publica el decret al Butlletí Oficial de la Província de Barcelona (BOPB) s'iniciarà un termini per presentar al·legacions, i la regidora preveu que la mesura entri en vigor tres mesos més tard: "Executarem tots els casos, també als menors d'edat", ha assegurat Pérez.