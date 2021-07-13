Les treballadores del servei d'atenció a dones que pateixen violència masclista a Barcelona reclamen més recursos

Les treballadores del Servei d'Atenció, Recuperació i Acollida (SARA) de Barcelona, per a dones que pateixen violència masclista, denuncien que la situació del servei és "crítica" i reclamen recursos. En un comunicat, asseguren que les deficiències que pateixen tenen un impacte directe en les dones maltractades, ja que "s'obstaculitza" la seva recuperació. Fins i tot asseguren que algunes dones han hagut de tornar a les llars d'on han sortit fugint de la violència. Les treballadores s'han manifestat aquest dimarts a la plaça Sant Miquel i tres de les seves representants han estat rebudes per part del govern municipal. Fonts del consistori expliquen que se'ls ha transmès amb detall el treball que s'està fent per resoldre les seves demandes.

Asseguren que algunes dones han hagut de tornar a les llars d'on han sortit fugint de la violència

En el comunicat difós, les treballadores del SARA creuen que no s'està dotant el servei de les eines personals, econòmiques ni materials per executar-lo. Es queixen, entre altres, de la manca de places als recursos residencials, ja que afirmen que actualment les víctimes de violència s'estan allotjant en pensions. També creuen que calen més treballadores. Segons exposen, el personal té les agendes saturades i una cita per accedir al SARA pot tenir una espera de fins a un mes i mig, quan l'atenció inicial és "crucial".

D'altra banda, també exigeixen més espais per visitar dones i infants ja que l'únic equipament del qual es disposa és "totalment insuficient". Fonts municipals han indicat a l'ACN que s'ha transmès a les representants de l'assemblea el detall que s'està fent des de l'Ajuntament per resoldre qüestions plantejades, com el personal, l'espai o els circuits d'atenció. "Ens hem emplaçat a seguir en contacte i avançant per la seva resolució", han conclòs.