Augmenta la pressió hospitalària per la Covid-19 després de Setmana Santa tot i que els índexs es mantenen estables

Les xifres de la Covid-19 continuen a la baixa, a l'expectativa de l'impacte de la Setmana Santa, però el volum d'ingressats a les Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) segueixen pujant. Hi ha quatre ingressats més que sumen un total de 1.712, dels quals 458 són a l'UCI, 13 més en les darreres 24 hores. Els pacients crítics no han parat de pujar des del passat 26 de març, quan es va registrar el mínim de 392. Aquest ascens podria ser l'avantsala d'una quarta onada, a l'espera de si aquest valor continua pujant. La xifra mínima d'ingressos a les UCI després de la segona onada va ser de 317, registrada el 23 de desembre de 2020.

En paral·lel, la velocitat de propagació (Rt) continua descendint per cinquè dia consecutiu i marca 0,93, un valor que indica que cada 100 positius contagien una mitjana de 93 persones. El risc de rebrot també cau a 223, deu punts menys en 24 hores.

L'últim balanç del Departament de Salut també deixa un saldo de 1.690 nous casos confirmats per PCr o TA, amb un total de 563.048 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El 7,59% de les proves han donat positiu, per sobre del valor de control establert per l'OMS del 5%. La incidència a 14 dies torna a pujar i passa de 234,38 a 240,27.



Aquest dimecres també s'han declarat 30 noves morts, i ja sumen 21.430 defuncions en tota la pandèmia.