Les UCI ja tenen 590 pacients Covid, a tocar del sostre de la segona onada

L'ocupació de les unitats de cures intensives per culpa de la Covid-19 ha fet un enorme salt en les darreres 24 hores, amb 40 pacients nous, de manera que ja acumulen 590 persones ingressades amb la malaltia. Es tracta de la xifra més elevada de la tercera onada i està a tocar del sostre de la segona -els 592 del 16 de novembre-, que, fins ara, és el nivell més alt des de l'abril. En només una setmana, el volum d'ocupació de les UCI ha crescut un 23,7%, passant de 477 persones a les esmentades 590. En canvi, segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, cau lleugerament l'ocupació hospitalària per la pandèmia, amb 2.788 malalts, 21 menys que dilluns. A nivell positiu, s'intensifiquen tant la caiguda de la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt com del risc de rebrot.



La taxa Rt és ara d'1,15, 16 centèsimes menys que en el darrer balanç i 24 per sota que fa dos dies. Tot i que l'evolució és bona -i pot indicar que comencen a notar-se els efectes de restriccions com el confinament municipal- encara indica l'expansió de l'epidèmia, perquè vol dir que cada 100 positius, generen 115 contagis més. Ara mateix, però, ja hi ha nou comarques -de 42- que tenen una Rt per sota de l'1, la majoria de les quals estan poc poblades, amb l'única excepció de l'Alt Empordà. El risc de rebrot baixa 45 punts i ara està en 709, quan fa un parell de dies superava els 800. No hi ha cap comarca, però, per sota dels 100, que indiquen un risc elevat, i la que més s'hi apropa és l'Alta Ribagorça (106).

Pel que fa al nombre de casos, en les darreres 24 hores se n'han comunicat 4.136 i la sensació és que s'allunya del nivell de la setmana passada, quan alguns dies van superar-se els 5.000 contagis diaris. Paral·lelament, s'ha increment notablement el volum de proves PCR o test d'antígens i el nivell de positivitat va a la baixa, ja que està al 8,95%, tot i que encara per sobre del 5% que marca l'OMS com a nivell de control. La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, en canvi, creix i passa de 602 a 641.



Finalment, s'han registrat 74 noves morts i el total a Catalunya per la pandèmia s'eleva a 18.215. A més a més, ara mateix ja hi ha 155.037 catalans que han rebut la primera dosi de la vacuna, de les quals 394 han rebut ja la segona i -en principi- definitiva dosi.

