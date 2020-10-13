Les universitats catalanes faran les classes teòriques de forma telemàtica a partir d'aquest dijous

Les universitats catalanes passaran la docència teòrica al format telemàtic a partir d'aquest dijous, segons han confirmat a l'ACN fonts de la Secretaria d'Universitats. Aquest és l'acord a què s'ha arribat aquest dimarts en una reunió entre els centres universitaris i el Govern en el marc del Consell Interuniversitari de Catalunya (CIC). La mesura arriba després que el Departament de Salut demanés a les universitats passar a la docència telemàtica tenint en compte l'empitjorament de la situació epidemiològica a Catalunya. D'aquesta manera, les universitats han acordat que l'inici de les classes virtuals sigui el mateix dia per a totes, i en principi es mantenen les activitats previstes per a aquests dimarts i dimecres.



La Universitat Pompeu Fambra (UPF) ja havia anunciat aquest matí que la docència virtual s'iniciaria dijous però que hi quedaran al marge les activitats pràctiques que es fan en laboratori. De la seva banda, la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) concretarà les mesures aquest dimecres però també havia informat que l'inici de la virtualitat serà dijous.