Les víctimes mortals per la Covid-19 es redueixen a la meitat després del repunt per sobre del centenar

Després del repunt de morts d'aquest dimarts, Catalunya ha registrat, segons el Departament de Salut, 52 morts per Covid-19 en les últimes 24 hores, la meitat de les documentades ahir (103) i la tercera més baixa des que fa quatre setmanes el Govern va decidir canviar el mètode de recompte. Les dades indiquen una millora respecte l'inici de la setmana, ja que dilluns es van registrar 88 defuncions. També s'apropen a les xifres del 10 de maig (51) i el 6 de maig (46), els dies en els quals hi ha haver menys defuncions des de que les funeràries informen sobre les morts per coronavirus a Catalunya. En total, des que va esclatar la pandèmia han perdut la vida al Principat 11.403 persones per la Covid-19. D'altra banda, els positius confirmats per prova PCR disminueixen lleugerament amb 322 casos detectats, 57 menys que ahir.



La xifra de nous casos detectats continua propera a les de dijous 7 de maig (386) i 8 de maig (397), però han baixat respecte al dia anterior. En total, hi ha 61.677 casos positius de coronavirus, tot i que hi ha 185.281 més qualificats com a "sospitosos". També continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI, que actualment està a 353. Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 12.738 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 35.652 són casos sospitosos.

Respecte a l'Estat, les morts diàries per coronavirus repunten lleugerament amb 184 defuncions en les últimes 24 hores, segons ha informat aquest dimecres el Ministeri de Sanitat. Es tracta de 8 més que aquest dimarts (176) i una xifra menor a les 229 víctimes de divendres passat. Pel que fa al nombre de positius confirmats per PCR hi ha hagut un petit repunt amb 439 nous casos, 13 més dels registrats dimarts (426). Les noves hospitalitzacions registrades aquest dimecres són 412, 101 menys que ahir, la majoria a Catalunya (129) i Madrid (121). D'altra banda, hi ha hagut 65 nous ingressos a l’UCI, 41 més que fa 24 h. Des de l’inici de la pandèmia, l’Estat espanyol ja ha registrat 27.104 defuncions per la covid-19 i 228.691 positius testats amb PCR.

