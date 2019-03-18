L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia (OCH) ha denunciat aquest dilluns que les agressions per LGTBIfòbia registrades el primer trimestre de 2019 s'han doblat respecte de 2018. En concret, l'OCH ha recollit 35 casos. "El mes de març, l'Observatori registra una incidència al dia, pràcticament", ha dit el coordinador tècnic de la plataforma, Cristian Carrer.



En roda de premsa, Carrer ha explicat que s'ha reunit amb el conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir El Homrani, i amb el secretari de Migració, Igualtat i Ciutadania, Oriol Amorós, per "crear una taula de treball que estableixi els recursos i mecanismes necessaris per facilitar les denúncies i acabar d'implementar la llei LGTBI catalana". Carrer ha destacat que la norma encara necessita un "potent règim sancionador que acabi amb el sentiment d'impunitat dels agressors d'una vegada per totes".



Les dades de l'Observatori arriben un mes després de l'atac contra el Centre Municipal LGTBI, que va aparèixer amb destrosses a l'entrada i pintades amb simbologia feixista tan sols una setmana després de la seva inauguració. Sobre l'equipament, Carrer ha assegurat que el trasllat de l'OCH al centre és "un salt exponencial que servirà per millorar la qualitat de tots els serveis que l'Observatori ofereix". Des del Centre LGTBI, l'Observatori desplega recursos d'atenció i assessorament legal i jurídic, acompanyament psicosocial, formació i estudis i comunicació.



El mes de gener també va transcendir l'agressió a un noi jove al metro de Barcelona per homofòbia. L'agredit va informar per les xarxes socials dels fets i va penjar una imatge de la seva cara amb ferides visibles a conseqüència dels cops de quatre individus.



Punts d'atenció per fer "festes amables"

L'OCH també ha destacat la campanya "Festes amables", orientada a grans esdeveniments d'oci per prevenir i actuar davant d'agressions lgtbifòbiques. La responsable de l'àrea de formació i estudis de l'entitat, Francisca Cifuentes, ha informat que ampliarà la seva cobertura, entre els quals estan el Bruch In The Park, Bruch In The City i la sala Razzmatazz.



"Les festes amables consisteixen en estands de sensibilització per a erradicar la violència masclista i l'LGTBI-fòbia en espais d'oci nocturns o diürns", ha dit Cifuentes. El 2018, l'Observatori va estar present en 4 festivals i 21 festes, en les quals van intervenir 20 cops, principalment assistint a dones que van denunciar assetjament per part d'homes.