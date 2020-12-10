La limitació dels aforaments en grans equipaments culturals es podria flexibilitzar si es garanteix la ventilació

El Procicat estudia relaxar els aforaments dels grans equipaments culturals si es garanteix una adequada ventilació. El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper, ha explicat a TV3 que des de Protecció Civil han aportat al Procicat un document sobre ventilació per estudiar-ho amb Salut en el marc d'una reunió extraordinària aquest dijous. L'objectiu no és canviar de tram sinó fer "algunes apreciacions" en el tram 1 per relaxar algunes mesures "sempre que es garanteixin ventilacions" en equipaments culturals, de culte i centres comercials. Ha explicat que els límits òptims de regeneració de l'aire són de 12,5 litres per persona i segon i que el Liceu arriba als 20 litres, motiu pel qual entraria dins dels paràmetres per ampliar l'aforament.

El Gran Teatre del Liceu va anunciar aquest dimecres que es veu "obligat" a suspendre les funcions de 'La traviata' fins que el Procicat anunciï "la revisió i rectificació" del topall màxim de 500 persones en grans equipaments culturals. Aquesta mesura, afegeix en un comunicat el Liceu, impossibilita que es pugui arribar al mínim del 50% del seu aforament total i és per aquest motiu que, tal com es va anunciar a l’última Comissió Executiva, "el Teatre no contempla seguir fent funcions amb 500 persones per motius econòmics, artístics i de reputació".

El conseller ha assegurat que el document aporta uns mínims de ventilació que serien "sinònim d'estar a l'aire lliure i amb risc pràcticament nul de propagació del virus", sempre i quan es mantingui la resta de mesures de protecció.

Com ja es va anunciar aquest dimecres, en l'estudi també hi entra la possibilitat d'obrir els centres comercials.

Ha valorat que si les terrasses de la restauració poden estar al 100% complint les distàncies de seguretat i la resta de mesures, seria "injust" que això no es pogués fer també en altres sectors si garanteixen la ventilació.



Sàmper ha insistit que Protecció Civil aportarà aquest dijous el document al Procicat i que a partir d'aquí es treballarà, motiu pel qual no ha volgut concretar quan hi podria haver un anunci al respecte.