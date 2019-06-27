El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha processat el president del Govern, Quim Torra, per presumpta desobediència a l'ordre de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de retirar dels edificis institucionals la simbologia pels presos polítics i les estelades durant la campanya electoral de les eleccions generals, municipals i europees. Una condemna per desobediència pot suposar la inhabilitació per a un càrrec polític.



En un comunicat, el magistrat instructor del TSJC ha finalitzat les diligències veient indicis de delicte en els fets investigats. D'aquesta manera, obre el tràmit perquè les parts presentin la petició d'obertura de judici oral a través de l'escrit d'acusació o, si és procedent, de sobreseïment.

El president català va declarar el passat maig durant 45 minuts al TSJC per aquesta causa, durant els quals va acusar la JEC de "parcialitat manifesta i intencionalitat política més clara" quan es tracta del moviment independentista: "El llaç groc no és cap símbol de partit. És un símbol de llibertat democràtica i de justícia". A més, Torra va defensar que la resolució de la Junta era "nul·la", ja que era una decisió que corresponia a la Junta Electoral Provincial: "No deixa de sorprendre'm que la Fiscalia no s'adonés de la il·legalitat manifesta d'aquella resolució", va dir.



Els dies de campanya previs al 28 d'abril, Torra va tenir un frec a frec amb la Junta des de la façana del Palau de la Generalitat. Després que l'òrgan electoral emetès l'ordre de retirar els llaços grocs i les estelades dels edificis institucionals, Torra va donar l'ordre de substituir la pancarta de la plaça Sant Jaume per un llaç blanc guixat de vermell i, posteriorment, per una altra pancarta apel·lant a la llibertat d'expressió. Posteriorment, la Fiscalia es va querellar contra Torra a petició de la JEC.