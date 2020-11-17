En llibertat Dani Gallardo, empresonat més d'un any per les protestes a Madrid contra la sentència de l'1-O

barcelona
El jutge ha decretat llibertat provisional per a Dani Gallardo, el jove de Madrid empresonat des del 16 d'octubre de 2019 per les protestes a la capital espanyola contra la sentència de l'1-O. Ho ha avançat Nació Digital i ho han confirmat fonts de la defensa a l'ACN, encara que de moment no se'ls ha notificat de forma oficial la resolució i no coneixen els detalls exactes de la decisió del jutge. Gallardo era l'únic detingut durant les protestes post-sentència que seguia en presó provisional.
La decisió s'ha sabut després que aquest dimarts s'hagi acabat el judici contra Gallardo a l'Audiència Provincial de Madrid, que s'ha celebrat durant dos dies. La Fiscalia li demana sis anys de presó per desordres públics, atemptat contra l'autoritat i lesions greus. El jove nega que agredís cap agent, tal com l'acusa la Fiscalia, i ha declarat que ell no estava mobilitzant-se, sinó que era al lloc dels fets prenent una cervesa amb Elsa Vikki, l'altra acusada.
La defensa de tots dos joves apunta que la detenció va tenir lloc molt després dels disturbis, quan la policia els va detectar i perseguir i van aconseguir atrapar i colpejar Elsa Vikki. Gallardo va anar a socórrer-la i va acabar detingut. Segons la Defensa, l'única prova que connecta Dani Gallardo amb el pal amb claus amb què suposadament va atacar un agent és una fotografia –ja a comissaria i amb el pal de claus clavat al casc- filtrada a El Mundo per incriminar-lo.
