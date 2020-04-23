Llibreries Obertes arriba pràcticament a 40.000 llibres venuts per Sant Jordi

barcelona
Fins al migdia d'aquesta diada confinada de Sant Jordi, els llibres adquirits a través de Llibreries Obertes freguen els 40.000 exemplars, el que suposa un impacte econòmic de 800.000 euros per a les llibreries adherides. La iniciativa ja aplega 458 llibreries d'arreu dels Països Catalans -la "pràctica totalitat" de les llibreries, segons Òmnium Cultural- i compta amb 7.360 llibres al seu catàleg, la majoria novetats dels darrers dos anys.
Les llibreries reben des del primer moment el 100% de l'import de la venda des que l'entitat va assumir el projecte, impulsat en un primer moment per la cooperativa Som i l’agència Mortensen. Es tracta d'una iniciativa doblement solidària que també busca donar resposta a l'emergència social de la Covid-19, ja que el preu final del llibre es pot arrodonir a l'alça i aquests diners es destinaran a programes d'emergència social.
El canvi forçat d'hàbits d'aquest dia del llibre també l'ha notat la plataforma Libelista, que ha anunciat que ha batut els seus rècords de vendes. En el que portem de mes ha triplicat les seves xifres habituals, però aquest Sant Jordi fins al migdia ja havia rebut gairebé 800 peticions de comanda. En tot el mes supera les 3.330 i els 7.300 llibres venuts.
