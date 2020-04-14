Llibreters i floristes marquen la celebració d'un Sant Jordi alternatiu pel proper 23 de juliol

BARCELONAActualizado:
La Cambra del Llibre i el Gremi de Floristes han decidit marcar la data d'un Sant Jordi alternatiu el proper 23 de juliol, davant la impossibilitat que se celebri el 23 d'abril, encara amb el confinament i l'estat d'alarma en vigor. Els dos sectors no han concretat com serà la jornada, però sí que han reconegut que "encara s'hauran de mantenir mesures de distància social per protegir la salut de tots". En aquest sentit, s'han ofert a les administracions públiques i autoritats sanitàries per trobar "les fórmules i escenaris més adequats per celebrar-ho amb les màximes garanties", segons recull Europa Press.
La Cambra, que agrupa gremis i associacions d'editors, llibreters, distribuïdors i arts gràfiques, i el sector de la flor han animat així mateix a celebrar Sant Jordi el 23 d'abril "des de casa". Es refermen així en les manifestacions fetes dilluns pel Gremi de Llibreters -en resposta al conseller d'Interior Miquel Buch- en el sentit que no tenia "cap sentit" plantejar obrir les llibreries el 23 d'abril, mentre estigui vigent el confinament. El Gremi de Floristes ha iniciat una campanya per fer arribar les roses a domicili, en estricte compliment de les mesures sanitàries.
