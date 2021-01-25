Llum verda als tests previs pels membres de les meses electorals del 14-F

El Govern ha donat llum verda aquest dilluns a l'estratègia de fer tests previs als membres de les meses electorals el 14-F. El Departament d'Acció Exterior –encarregat dels processos electorals- i el de Salut estan acabant de treballar els detalls, segons ha explicat a Twitter Ismael Peña-López, director general de Participació Ciutadana i Processos Electorals. Queda per determinar si serà un Test d'Antígens o una PCR. També s'ha confirmat que hi haurà una EPI integral per als membres de les meses durant l'última franja, la corresponent a la votació de positius i confinats.