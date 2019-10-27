La manifestació de Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) ha aplegat fins a 80.000 persones aquest diumenge al passeig de Gràcia, amb una capçalera on es podia llegir "Por la concordia, por Cataluña, ¡Basta!". El president de SCC, Fernando Sánchez Costa, ha demanat durant l'acte polític a la plaça Catalunya que es convoquin eleccions.



"President, si no sap o no vol governar per a tots els catalans, si no sap sortir del lio en el qual ens ha ficat, si prefereix fer d'activista que de representant institucional, li diem: president, posi les urnes!", ha exclamat Costa, parafrasejant l'expresidenta de l'ANC actualment a presó, Carme Forcadell, quan demanava que es convoqués un referèndum.



A la manifestació també hi han assistit màxims dirigents dels partits polítics, com ara el president del PP, Pablo Casado, o el líder de Ciutadans, Albert Rivera. El president en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, s'ha abstingut d'assistir, però hi ha enviat dos ministres en funcions del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos i Josep Borrell. També hi ha assistit el secretari general del PSC, Miquel Iceta, l'única diputada popular al Congrés per Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, i el regidor al consistori de la capital catalana Manuel Valls. No ha faltat, tampoc el líder de VOX a Catalunya, Ignacio Garriga, tot i no haver estat convidat per l'organització.

(Hi haurà ampliació)