Manifestació a Sant Sebastià per reivindicar la República basca

Centenars de persones s'han manifestat aquesta tarda pel centre de Sant Sebastià, convocades per l'esquerra abertzale, en favor de la "República basca".



La marxa ha partit a les 17.10 hores de la plaça del Bon Pastor, després d'una pancarta amb el lema en basc "Dena erabakitzeko. Euskal Republika" (Per decidir-ho tot. República basca), signada per Sortu.



El secretari general de Sortu, Arkaitz Rodríguez, i la candidata d'EH Bildu a l'Alcaldia de Sant Sebastià, Reyes Karrere, han participat en aquesta protesta, en la qual s'han corejat algunes consignes a favor de la "independència", la "República basca" i de l'acostament dels presos d'ETA a presons basques.

Després de la pancarta principal, la marxa estava encapçalada per diversos cartells de grans dimensions amb lemes a favor de la "lluita feminista", el "sistema propi de pensions" o les "condicions laborals dignes" i per una altra pancarta, portada per pensionistes, amb la inscripció "1.080 euros de pensió mínima".



L'esquerra abertzale convoca tradicionalment una manifestació coincidint amb l'arrencada de les festes de Sant Sebastià que, en aquesta ocasió, ha dedicat a reivindicar la "República basca".



Els participants en la protesta, alguns dels quals portaven ikurriñas i banderes a favor de l'acostament dels reclusos d'ETA, han recorregut el centre de la ciutat abans de posar fi a la seva mobilització a la plaça de Zuloaga, on ha tingut lloc un acte polític que ha acabat amb l'entonació del "Eusko Gudariak", el cant al soldat basc habitual en totes les celebracions de l'esquerra abertzale.