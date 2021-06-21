Manifestants independentistes es concentren davant del Liceu contra l'acte de Pedro Sánchez pels indults

barcelonaActualizado:
Milers de manifestants independentistes es concentren davant de les portes del Gran Teatre del Liceu, on el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sànchez, fa una conferència on ha anunciat que aquest dimarts aprovarà els indults pels presos polítics. Convocats per entitats com l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), la Forja, Poble Lliure i alguns CDR, els manifestants han baixat per la Rambla i alguns carrers paral·lels fins a situar-se davant del teatre tot i el gran desplegament policial, que havia tancat alguns accesos però finalment els ha permès acostar-s'hi.
A la protesta, poblada d'estelades i banderes de les entitats convocants, s'han vist cares conegudes, com la cap de llista de la CUP a les eleccions del 14-F, Dolors Sabater, l'alcalde de Celrà, David Planas, i els activistes Roger Español, Albano Dante i Marta Sibina, informa Marià de Delàs. També figures de l'entorn de JxCat, com Francesc de Dalmases i Josep Costa. Els concentrats xiulen i criden a les persones que van arribant al Liceu per assistir a l'acte. I des d’un megàfon es llegeixen els noms de tots els represaliats un per un i la gent coreja: "Amnistia" després de cada nom.
