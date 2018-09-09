Maragall adverteix que la Generalitat no anirà "de genolls" a dialogar amb l'Estat

"El que no farem és acceptar un diàleg en què hi anem de genolls". Així s'ha expressat aquest diumenge el conseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, Ernest Maragall, que ha assegurat que el Govern aposta pel diàleg amb l'Estat, però ha advertit a l'Executiu de Pedro Sánchez que no aniran "de genolls" a les reunions de la comissió bilateral Generalitat-Estat.



En una entrevista d'Europa Press, Maragall ha reconegut que el mateix Sánchez i alguns dels seus ministres com Meritxell Batet han manifestat el seu compromís amb el diàleg, i ha recordat que l'executiu català "porta deu anys dient-ho".

Ha destacat com un fet rellevant que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, explicités en la seva conferència de dimarts "amb força i èmfasi que la voluntat del Govern és avançar des del diàleg sense renunciar a res". Però ha matisat que "el que no farem és acceptar un diàleg en què hi anem de genolls", i ha concretat que el que vol el Govern català és negociar d'igual a igual per arribar a acords veritables. Per això, ha insistit que no estan per la tasca d'acceptar un diàleg "des de la superioritat pretesa, des d'una jerarquia o des d'una condició jeràrquica i autoritària".



Maragall ha considerat també que la societat catalana s'ha guanyat el dret que els seus representants puguin mantenir un diàleg amb el Govern central "autèntic, amb respecte i d'una certa coherència entre el que passi en les reunions i el que vagi passant en altres àmbits". "No hi anirem agenollats i no ens quedarem atrapats en la pura formalització del diàleg perquè, si no, acabarem creient que la foto de la taula amb tots els membres reunits ja és el diàleg, i no és veritat", ha avisat.