Maragall adverteix que la Generalitat no anirà "de genolls" a dialogar amb l'Estat

"no ens quedarem atrapats en la pura formalització del diàleg", avisa el conseller, que adverteix del perill d'acabar "creient que la foto de la taula amb tots els membres reunits ja és el diàleg".

El conseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència de la Generalitat, Ernest Maragall. / Europa Press.

"El que no farem és acceptar un diàleg en què hi anem de genolls". Així s'ha expressat aquest diumenge el conseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, Ernest Maragall, que ha assegurat que el Govern aposta pel diàleg amb l'Estat, però ha advertit a l'Executiu de Pedro Sánchez que no aniran "de genolls" a les reunions de la comissió bilateral Generalitat-Estat.

En una entrevista d'Europa Press, Maragall ha reconegut que el mateix Sánchez i alguns dels seus ministres com Meritxell Batet han manifestat el seu compromís amb el diàleg, i ha recordat que l'executiu català "porta deu anys dient-ho".

Ha destacat com un fet rellevant que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, explicités en la seva conferència de dimarts "amb força i èmfasi que la voluntat del Govern és avançar des del diàleg sense renunciar a res". Però ha matisat que "el que no farem és acceptar un diàleg en què hi anem de genolls", i ha concretat que el que vol el Govern català és negociar d'igual a igual per arribar a acords veritables. Per això, ha insistit que no estan per la tasca d'acceptar un diàleg "des de la superioritat pretesa, des d'una jerarquia o des d'una condició jeràrquica i autoritària".

Maragall ha considerat també que la societat catalana s'ha guanyat el dret que els seus representants puguin mantenir un diàleg amb el Govern central "autèntic, amb respecte i d'una certa coherència entre el que passi en les reunions i el que vagi passant en altres àmbits". "No hi anirem agenollats i no ens quedarem atrapats en la pura formalització del diàleg perquè, si no, acabarem creient que la foto de la taula amb tots els membres reunits ja és el diàleg, i no és veritat", ha avisat.

