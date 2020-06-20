La marea blanca sanitària es manifesta a la plaça Sant Jaume per reclamar "més recursos i menys externalitzacions"

La marea blanca sanitària s'ha tornat a concentrar aquest dissabte a la plaça de Sant Jaume de Barcelona per reclamar "més recursos i menys externalitzacions". Unes 300 persones –segons xifres de la Guàrdia Urbana- s'han aplegat davant el Palau de la Generalitat per denunciar la "fragilitat" del sistema sanitari públic, agreujada per la crisi del coronavirus. "No som invisibles" ha estat un dels crits que s'han escoltat per part de treballadors del servei d'atenció domiciliària de Catalunya. "Estem externalitzades, som les kellys dels ajuntaments. De fet, no tenim dret a la paga d'agost i hem treballat sense equips de protecció adequats ni protocols", ha denunciat en declaracions a TV3 Pilar Nogués, del col·lectiu d'atenció domiciliària.

"Ens sentim completament oblidades", ha continuat Nogués. Els auxiliars d'infermeria també han estat presents a la concentració de la marea blanca –la primera després de l'aixecament de l'estat d'alarma- i també han reclamat "unes condicions de treball dignes". "Hem estat sobrecarregats de feina i sobresaturats perquè no hi ha hagut tots els llits que es necessiten. El que volem és que tot això es reverteixi", ha manifestat Jaume Santangel, auxiliar d'infermeria. "No volem més negoci amb la sanitat. Particularment no he vist mai tant esgotats els treballadors del sector sanitari com aquests mesos de març i abril. Estaven desfets", ha apuntat el responsable de comunicació de Marea Blanca de Catalunya, Enric Feliu.

"L'objectiu de la concentració d'avui és revertir el procés privatitzador que suposa treure recursos a la sanitat pública per donar-los a la privada. Fa falta reforçar l'atenció primària, que ha estat la gran protagonista amagada d'aquesta pandèmia", ha finalitzat Feliu.