Estàs llegint: Maria Barbal guanya el Premi Josep Pla i Najat El Hachmi el Nadal

Público
Público
PREMIS LITERARIS

Maria Barbal guanya el Premi Josep Pla i Najat El Hachmi el Nadal

Les dues novel·les guardonades, 'Tàndem' i 'El lunes nos querrán', tenen en comú la recerca de la llibertat. Es van presentar amb pseudònim i títol diferent.

La guanyadora del Premi Nadal, Najat El Hachmi, mostrant el guardó somrient.
La guanyadora del Premi Nadal, Najat El Hachmi, mostrant el guardó somrient. Sílvia Jardí / ACN

barcelona

Actualizado:

PÚBLIC

L'escriptora Maria Barbal ha guanyat el 53è Premi Josep Pla amb la novel·la 'Tàndem' i Najat El Hachmi s'ha endut el 77è Premi Nadal amb 'El lunes nos querrán'. Els noms de les guardonades s'han donat a conèixer als periodistes en un acte a l'Hotel Palace de Barcelona. Enguany, però, la tradicional vetllada literària de Reis no ha pogut comptar amb gala o sopar.

La guanyadora dels Premi Josep Pla, Maria Barbal, mostrant el guardó. Sílvia Jardí

'Tàndem', en paraules de Maria Barbal, és una història sobre la felicitat que té com a protagonistes un home i una dona que es donen l'oportunitat de recomençar i "viure plenament". 'El lunes nos querrán' narra la història de dues amigues que creixen a la perifèria d'un barri i que veuen com la procedència, el sexe o la classe social els condiciona la conquesta de la llibertat.

Recerca de la llibertat com a fil argumental

En certa manera, les dues novel·les premiades per l'editorial Destino tenen en comú la recerca de la llibertat. Tant Barbal com El Hachmi van presentar les obres amb un pseudònim i un altre títol. La convocatòria d'enguany ha aconseguit una altíssima participació, amb una xifra rècord de 1.044 obres al Premi Nadal, dotat amb 18.000 euros, i una seixantena al Premi Josep Pla, que té una dotació econòmica de 6.000 euros.

Els lectors podran trobar els llibres premiats a les llibreries el pròxim mes de febrer. L'obra de Barbal, 'Tàndem', es publicarà el 3 de febrer en català i el 17 de febrer en castellà. Les dues versions seran publicades per Destino. 'El lunes nos querrán' es publicarà el 10 de febrer (Destino) mentre que l'original en català, 'Dilluns ens estimaran', el publicarà Edicions 62 el mateix dia.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 62

selección público