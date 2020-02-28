El Marroc veta l'entrada d'una delegació catalana que anava al Sàhara Occidental

El Marroc ha vetat l'entrada al país d'una delegació catalana que tenia prevista una visita al Sàhara Occidental. Els membres de l'intergrup per la Pau i la Llibertat del Sàhara del Parlament de Catalunya, entre els quals els diputats Ferran Civit (ERC), Susanna Segovia (Catalunya en Comú) i Vidal Aragonés (CUP), han aterrat a l'aeroport d'Al-Aaiun, on els han denegat l'entrada i els han fet retornar a l'aeroport d'origen.

El diputat republicà Ferran Civit ha explicat en declaracions a Públic que la visita s'havia notificat des del Parlament al Ministeri d'Afers Exteriors, que ho havia traslladat al Govern marroquí. "Van respondre que era una visita no desitjada, que era probable que ens féssin fora. I al final, no hi hem pogut ni posar els peus", ha denunciat.



La delegació, formada també per membres del Fons Català de Cooperació, l'Agència Catalana de Cooperació al Desenvolupament i l'entitat Sàhara Dempeus, tenia previst visitar durant aquest cap de setmana diverses entitats de drets humans i familiars de presos saharauis.

"No veníem a interferir per res a la vida política quotidiana. Veníem a informar-nos, i si no ho han volgut és que alguna cosa tenen a amagar", ha afirmat Civit.



El diputat ha explicat que, en arribar, ja els tenien preparades targetes d'embarcament per un vol de tornada al mateix aeroport d'origen, Las Palmas, amb les seves dades personals, i no els han permès parlar amb cap representant del Govern del país.

