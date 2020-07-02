Estàs llegint: En marxa un operatiu dels Mossos a la Mina per desarticular un grup dedicat a cometre delictes violents

En marxa un operatiu dels Mossos a la Mina per desarticular un grup dedicat a cometre delictes violents

Més de 500 agents fan una vintena d'entrades en diferents punts del territori, amb l'epicentre al barri de Sant Adrià del Besòs.

barcelona

públic / acn

Un operatiu dels Mossos d'Esquadra està en marxa des de les 5.30 hores del matí per desarticular un clan familiar que es dedicava a cometre diferents tipus de delictes violents, especialment delictes contra el patrimoni, segons han explicat fonts policials.

En el dispositiu hi participen més de mig miler d'agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra, que fan una vintena d'entrades a diferents punts del territori, tot i que l'epicentre es concentra al barri de la Mina de Sant Adrià del Besòs. L'operació, que està sota secret de sumari, la lidera l'àrea central de delictes contra el patrimoni de la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal.

