Matí de retards a Rodalies: més de 90 minuts d'espera a 7 línies per una avaria a Sants

Una incidència a les instal·lacions de l'estació de Sants, a Barcelona, provoca retards de més de 90 minuts des de les 6.30 hores del matí d'aquest divendres. Les línies afectades són l'R2 Nord, R2 Sud, R11, R13, R14, R15 i R16, segons ha explicat Rodalies a Europa Press, i tècnics d'Adif, la companyia pública gestora de la xarxa ferroviària, s'han desplaçat al punt de la incidència per a la seva reparació.
L'avaria afecta el sistema de senyalització que regula el pas dels trens: els semàfors estan en vermell de manera permanent, encara que no hi hagi cap obstacle a la via, i les incidències són sobre la zona de vies direcció Passeig de Gràcia.
El servei de trens de la tarda d'aquest dijous ja va patir retards per aquesta mateixa avaria, i fonts coneixedores han informat Europa Press que Adif "no va fer les reparacions necessàries durant la nit". Una altra avaria ha obligat a tallar la circulació de Rodalies al tram entre l'Hospitalet de l'Infant i l'Ametlla de Mar.
