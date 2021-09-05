Estàs llegint: Veïns i institucions protesten contra els projectes eòlics "desproporcionats i especulatius" a l'Albera

Entitats ecologistes i ajuntaments reivindiquen les energies netes però que "no trinxin el territori". A l'Albera es planteja instal·lar-hi 75 molins de vent de 200 metres d'alt, el que genera un fort rebuig

Una imatge de la protesta d'aquest diumenge 5 de setembre contra els projectes eòlics de l'Albera.
Una imatge de la protesta d'aquest diumenge 5 de setembre contra els projectes eòlics de l'Albera. Públic

capmany (alt empordà)

Centenars de persones han protestat aquest diumenge a Capmany (Alt Empordà) en contra dels projectes de parcs eòlics "especulatius i desproporcionats" a la zona de l'Albera. La Iaeden - Salvem l'Empordà, l'Asociació Albera Lliure de Molins (ALLIMO) i el conjunt dels ajuntaments d'aquesta zona reclamen que es respecti el territori i no se'l "trinxi". En aquest sentit, el president de ALLIMO, Carles Mestre, remarca que "en cap cas" s'oposen a les energies renovables, però denuncien que el projecte està "totalment fora de lloc".

La voluntat és la d'instal·lar fins a 75 molins de vent de 200 metres d'alt al llarg de l'Albera. A això s'hi afegeix la polèmica del golf de Roses (Alt Empordà) que preveu un parc eòlic marí amb una forta oposició veïnal. La protesta ha omplert la plaça major de Capmany i destaca el consens que ha generat, en el sentit que més enllà de les entitats ecologistes ha reunit els diversos ajuntaments de l'Albera -amb colors polítics diversos- i també representants del sector turístic.

Una imatge de la protesta contra els parcs eòlics a l'Albera que s'ha fet aquest diumenge 5 de setembre a Capmany.
Una imatge de la protesta contra els parcs eòlics a l'Albera que s'ha fet aquest diumenge 5 de setembre a Capmany. Gerard Vilà / ACN
