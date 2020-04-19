Menys contagis i tendència a la baixa dels pacients a la UCI

El total de defuncions per coronavirus a Catalunya s'eleva a 8.273, segons ha confirmat Salut, 206 en les últimes 24 hores. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 4.576 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. A més, 2.268 han mort a una residència, 92 a un centre sociosanitari i 519 al domicili.



Pel que fa als nous contagis, se n'han confirmat 618 per prova PCR o test ràpid en les últimes hores. Això eleva el total a 42.610 casos positius. A més, hi ha 69.837 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19.



Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 3.063 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat i actualment són 1.127, 51 menys que aquest dissabte. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 6.615 són professionals sanitaris. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 20.881 altes hospitalàries, 1.066 en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 7.346 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 11.355 són casos sospitosos.



L'Estat ha registrat 410 nous morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores i 4.218 infectats més, segons dades del Ministeri de Sanitat. Es tracta d'una xifra inferior a l'última dada, que situava en 565 defuncions en un sol dia. Ara, la xifra total de morts per la Covid-19 ascendeix fins als 20.453. Pel que fa als contagis, ja sumen un total de 195.944. En les darreres hores s'han curat 2.695 persones i el total d'altes és de 77.357.

