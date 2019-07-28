Més de 170 vols cancel·lats al Prat durant el cap de setmana per la vaga d’Iberia i la pluja

Cap de setmana complicat a l’aeroport del Prat, amb prop de 200 cancel·lacions de vols, la majoria com a conseqüència de la vaga dels treballadors de terra d’Iberia. En total, durant el dissabte es van cancel·lar 104 vols, 62 a causa de la vaga i 42 per la forta pluja de dissabte. En ambdós casos, la majoria d’afectats són vols de Vueling. Durant el diumenge, la vaga provocarà 73 cancel·lacions més, segons ha informat el portaveu d’UGT Iberia Barcelona, Omar Minguillón, ha Europa Press. Minguillón ha afegit que el seguiment de la vaga és del 80%, molt per damunt del 17,5% en què el quantifica l’aerolínia.



La vaga dels treballadors no només impacte a les companyies d’Iberia, com Vueling, sinó també a d’altres, ja que donen serveix a més d’una vintena de companyies. Les raons de la vaga és que el empleats reclamen més personal per fer front al creixement del trànsit aeri de l’aeroport barceloní, que l’any passat va superar els 50 milions de passatgers i enguany batrà un nou rècord. El malestar ja es va fer visible durant el 2018, quan havien convocat una aturada que finalment es va cancel·lar després d’assolir un acord entre sindicats i empresa. Els sindicats, però, denuncien que l’acord ha quedat obsolet a causa de l’incompliment “constant” per part d’Iberia i això els ha portat a convocar noves mobilitzacions.

