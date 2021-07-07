barcelona
Més de 300 organitzacions de l'àmbit social, econòmic, veïnal, ecologista, de la pagesia i acadèmic han unit la seva veu aquest dimecres contra l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat. En un acte unitari al Museu de Ciències Naturals de Barcelona, han reclamat al Govern de la Generalitat i als ajuntaments implicats que s'oposin a qualsevol ampliació d'infraestructures. Les organitzacions consideren "injustificable i inviable" plantejar inversions en aquest sector en un context de crisi climàtica i social. A més, creuen que l'ampliació és una operació "especulativa" en contra de l'interès general i en favor de constructores, bancs i l'accionariat d'Aena.
Les organitzacions denuncien "opacitat" sense cap projecte presentat públicament i "amb total absència de justificació tècnica, social, ambiental, econòmica i financera". A més, lamenten que la resposta donada de part de la Generalitat i dels ajuntaments implicats hagi estat plantejar noves inversions per impulsar el creixement de l'aviació amb la connexió del Prat amb Girona i Reus a través de l'alta velocitat.
Les entitats recorden que el 60% del territori del Delta del Llobregat ja s'ha perdut i reiteren que l'ampliació de l'aeroport seria "un nou atemptat" contra els seus valors naturals i agraris i el sistema d'aqüífers: "Posa en risc la sobirania hídrica, alimentària i la protecció de la biodiversitat". Així mateix, denuncien que fa més de 20 anys que s'incompleixen els acords que es van realitzar amb l'ampliació de la T1 del Prat.
Per altra banda, assenyalen que ampliar les infraestructures aeroportuàries també compromet els objectius climàtics de la Generalitat i citen un informe recent de l'Agència de Desenvolupament Urbà, Barcelona Regional, que estima que l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat incrementarà, com a mínim, un 33% les emissions de CO₂.
Per tot plegat, les organitzacions exigeixen que les inversions es prioritzin "en funció de l'interès general" i aposten pel transport públic quotidià i la integració del sistema ferroviari. Algunes de les organitzacions que han participat de l'acte són Zeroport, unió de Pagesos, el Consell Nacional de Joventut de Catalunya, Ecologistes en Acció, DEPANA, Greenpeace, l'Observatori del Deute en la Globalització, l'Observatori DESC, i diverses plataformes veïnals de tot el territori.
