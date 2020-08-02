Més casos de contagi a Catalunya però menys risc de rebrot generalitzat

Catalunya suma 1.303 nous casos confirmats per PCR i en registra un total de 79.773, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. La xifra total s'eleva a 99.425 (1.444 més) amb totes les proves. Tot i aquests nous casos, tant el risc de rebrot com la velocitat de propagació tendeixen a la baixa. El risc de rebrot segueix en nivells alts (161,90), però la corba segueix baixant. Pel que fa a la velocitat de propagació, se situa en 1,06, per sota de l'1,10 de les dades de dissabte i de l'1,55 de l'interval de set dies anterior. Per PCR, Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana sumen 924 nous positius. A la regió de Lleida en registren 163 de nous, tot i que el risc de rebrot va clarament a la baixa. Les funeràries no han reportat cap nova mort.

Els ingressats actualment als centres sanitaris són 574, 40 més que en l'últim balanç. D'aquests, 100 ho estan a les unitats de cures intensives, dos més.

En l'interval de set dies entre el 23 i el 29 de juliol, a tot Catalunya hi ha hagut 6.013 casos confirmats per PCR. És una xifra lleugerament inferior als 6.228 de l'interval de set dies anterior, del 16 al 22 de juliol. Entre aquests períodes hi ha hagut una lleugera baixada del risc de rebrot, del 192,28 al 161,90. Tot i que continua en nivells elevats, la tendència és a baixar. També ha baixat la velocitat de propagació (Rt), que ara se situa en 1,06 quan en els set dies anteriors era d'1,55. La taxa de confirmats per PCR se situa en 78,38 per cada 100.000 habitants, i l'edat mitjana de positius per PCR continua en els 37 anys.

Del total de casos acumulats a tot Catalunya des de l'inici de la pandèmia, 79.733 són per PCR, 4.307 epidemiològics, 2.757 probables, 3.528 són proves ELISA i 9.060 testos serològics.

Pel que fa a les defuncions, les funeràries no n'han reportat cap de nova en l'últim balanç i el total es manté en els 12.745. D'aquests, 6.991 han mort en centres hospitalaris o sociosanitaris, 4.118 en residències, 813 en domicilis i 823 no estan classificats per falta d'informació. Entre els usuaris de les residències, han mort 6.305, dels quals 4.101 en una residència, 1.824 en un centre hospitalari o sociosanitari, 93 en domicilis i 287 no estan classificats.

