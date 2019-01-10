Més d'un miler d'avis i àvies s'autoinculpen per l'organització del referèndum de l'1-O

Els avis i àvies per la Llibertat s'autoinculpen pel referèndum de l'1 d'octubre i demanen la llibertat dels presos independentistes. Diuen estar disposats a entrar a presó a canvi que els polítics i els líders en surtin. Aquest dijous han entregat un manifest, subscrit per 1.229 firmes, a la Fiscalia a Tarragona: "Ens declarem culpables de voler la República catalana, som nosaltres els qui hem d'ingressar a presó", afirmen al text. Es tracta d'un corrent de gent gran que s'emmarca en el moviment anomenat Taca d'Oli.



Els firmants, provinents de 25 municipis catalans, es consideren "responsables" de la preparació i l'organització del referèndum: "Si voleu continuar amb aquesta farsa de judici, empresoneu-nos a tots; som fàcils de localitzar perquè sortim sempre de forma pacífica i ordenada", asseguren. "Som nosaltres els qui hem d'ingressar a la presó, a canvi dels actuals presos i preses polítiques, i ocupar el seu lloc en aquest simulacre de judici contra una majoria del poble català", diuen.



El moviment d'avis i àvies va sorgir a Reus, on un grup de persones grans organitzen mobilitzacions pels presos i per la república des del novembre de 2017. En l'actualitat s'ha entès fins a generar una xarxa que implica a gent gran de 25 pobles.



Aquest dissabte, els avis i àvies de Taca d'Oli s'afegiran a la concentració setmanal davant la presó de Mas d'Enric, al Catllar, on està empresonada l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell.

