Més de la meitat dels metges de medicina interna han afrontat conflictes ètics durant la pandèmia

barcelona
Una enquesta feta a 902 metges de medicina interna ha posat de manifest que el 52% dels participants s'ha enfrontat a conflictes ètics en la tasca clínica o assistencial en l'atenció a pacients als hospitals durant la crisi de la Covid-19. L'enquesta, que elabora cada mes la Societat Espanyola de Medicina Interna (Semi), també ha posat de manifest que la situació que s'ha viscut als hospitals ha afectat "directament" el benestar físic i emocional dels internistes, que han atès, afirma Semi, el 80% de pacients no crítics hospitalitzats per coronavirus. A banda, el 68,1% dels participants manifesta haver sentit "impotència" i el 67,5% refereix haver tingut episodis d'insomni o haver dormit pitjor del que és habitual.
Una altra dada que ha posat de manifest l'informe 'Pregunta Semi' corresponent al mes de maig, afirma que 6 de cada 10 internistes reconeixen haver-se sentit "tristos i abatuts", mentre que gairebé la meitat també admeten haver tingut "menys capacitat de concentració per gaudir d'activitats d'oci" durant el temps lliure.
Finalment, l'estudi també assenyala que el 43,3% dels enquestats reconeixen que la situació viscuda a conseqüència de la Covid-19 als hospitals ha influït "directament" en els seus hàbits d'alimentació, ja que manifesten que han "menjat menys o més de l'habitual".
