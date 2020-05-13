Estàs llegint: Més de la meitat dels metges de medicina interna han afrontat conflictes ètics durant la pandèmia

Més de la meitat dels metges de medicina interna han afrontat conflictes ètics durant la pandèmia

Una enquesta mostra que l'emergència sanitària ha afectat directament el benestar físic i emocional dels professionals mèdics. Sis de cada 10 metges internistes reconeixen haver-se sentit "tristos i abatuts".

Dos metges tenint cura d'un pacient amb coronavirus aquest dissabte 18 d'abril de 2020 a l'hospital Trueta. HOSPITAL TRUETA / ACN
Dos metges tenint cura d'un pacient amb coronavirus aquest dissabte 18 d'abril de 2020 a l'hospital Trueta. HOSPITAL TRUETA / ACN

barcelona

acn

Una enquesta feta a 902 metges de medicina interna ha posat de manifest que el 52% dels participants s'ha enfrontat a conflictes ètics en la tasca clínica o assistencial en l'atenció a pacients als hospitals durant la crisi de la Covid-19. L'enquesta, que elabora cada mes la Societat Espanyola de Medicina Interna (Semi), també ha posat de manifest que la situació que s'ha viscut als hospitals ha afectat "directament" el benestar físic i emocional dels internistes, que han atès, afirma Semi, el 80% de pacients no crítics hospitalitzats per coronavirus. A banda, el 68,1% dels participants manifesta haver sentit "impotència" i el 67,5% refereix haver tingut episodis d'insomni o haver dormit pitjor del que és habitual.

Una altra dada que ha posat de manifest l'informe 'Pregunta Semi' corresponent al mes de maig, afirma que 6 de cada 10 internistes reconeixen haver-se sentit "tristos i abatuts", mentre que gairebé la meitat també admeten haver tingut "menys capacitat de concentració per gaudir d'activitats d'oci" durant el temps lliure.

Finalment, l'estudi també assenyala que el 43,3% dels enquestats reconeixen que la situació viscuda a conseqüència de la Covid-19 als hospitals ha influït "directament" en els seus hàbits d'alimentació, ja que manifesten que han "menjat menys o més de l'habitual".

