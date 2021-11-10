La Mesa desestima per unanimitat la petició de Ciutadans de reconsiderar l'admissió a tràmit dels pressupostos 

La Mesa del Parlament ha tombat per unanimitat la petició de reconsideració de Ciutadans sobre l'admissió a tràmit dels pressupostos, de manera que ja s'ha tornat a activar la seva tramitació. Després d'escoltar la Junta de Portaveus, reunida de forma extraordinària per la petició del partit, la Mesa ha reafirmat que l'admissió a tràmit dels comptes del Govern pel 2022 és correcta.



Els Pressupostos van ser presentats aquest dimarts pel conseller d'Economia i Hisenda, Jaume Giró, a la presidenta de la Cambra, Laura Borràs. Ciutadans argumenta al seu escrit que l'acció exterior de la Generalitat prevista als comptes no s'adequa a la Constitució. Segons fonts parlamentàries, és la primera vegada que es presenta una petició de reconsideració de l'admissió a tràmit d'uns pressupostos del Govern.

Es tracta d'un moviment inèdit

Aquest moviment certifica que el partit portarà els comptes al Consell de Garanties Estatutàries, un moviment que Giró va qualificar de "filibusterisme parlamentari" i que Ciutadans ja va fer amb els comptes de 2020, tot i que finalment no va comportar cap conseqüència. En qualsevol cas, aquest moviment que pot fer qualsevol formació es duu a terme un cop els comptes ja estan aprovats, i implica que entrin en vigor amb un mes de retard degut a la prèvia consideració de l'òrgan.



L'acció exterior de la Generalitat fins el 2017 està sent investigada pels tribunals i sancionada pel Tribunal de Comptes, que va demanar fiances milionàries a una trentena d'ex-alts càrrecs del Govern d'Artur Mas i Carles Puigdemont.

