Catalunya acollirà menors arribats a Ceuta en les últimes hores però també demana, a l'hora de repartir, tenir en compte els que ja té en el seu sistema (1.490), i també els majors d'edat que hi segueixen després de complir els 18 anys (4.075). Aquesta és la posició que ha defensat el Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies en la reunió del Consell Territorial de Serveis Socials, segons ha pogut saber l'ACN. El Govern ha avisat que "no és acceptable" utilitzar menors com a "moneda de canvi" en un conflicte diplomàtic, ni tampoc el tracte que han rebut per part dels cossos policials. També ha tornat a demanar la modificació del reglament de la Llei d'estrangeria i que, mentrestant, flexibilitzi els permisos de treball i residència.

En la trobada han participat el secretari general del Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Oriol Amorós, la secretària d'Infància, Adolescència i Joventut, Georgina Oliva, i la d'Igualtat, Migracions i Ciutadania, Mireia Vall. Després d'escoltar les propostes de l'Estat, el Govern ha manifestat que Catalunya acollirà menors migrats sols, igual que ha fet en els darrers anys i també fa dues setmanes, quan va arribar 43 menors arribats a les Canàries. Ara bé, sobre el finançament que ofereix l'Estat, el departament subratlla que cal recursos extraordinaris, i no pot ser que es treguin d'un finançament ja previst per donar resposta a una situació d'emergència humanitària.

Dit això, els representants del departament han posat sobre la taula que els drets humans "no tenen períodes de suspensió ni excepcions", i han alertat que les imatges que s'han vist no van en aquesta direcció. En la situació que es viu a Ceuta, segons el Govern, hi ha un element conjuntural, vinculat a una crisi diplomàtica. En aquest punt, el departament critica l'ús de persones vulnerables. Pel que fa a l'element estructural, lamenta que tot i que se sap que hi haurà moviments migratoris, les polítiques no ho prevegin en cap cas. "Aquests moviments s'han de produir dintre de la legalitat, s'han de preveure vies segures per a les migracions", defensen des del Govern.



Els representants del departament també han lamentat que en aquesta trobada no hi participin els ministeris d'Inclusió i Interior.