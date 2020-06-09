Estàs llegint: Un miler de treballadors de Nissan reivindiquen en una marxa nocturna a Barcelona la seva negativa al tancament

Un miler de treballadors de Nissan reivindiquen en una marxa nocturna a Barcelona la seva negativa al tancament

Els manifestants s'han concentrat davant l'edifici de Correus de la Via Laietana amb taüts de cartró amb els noms dels directius i al crit de "Nissan no es tanca".

Pla obert de la manifestació de Nissan davant de l'edifici de Correus de la Via Laietana. AINA MARTÍ / ACN
BARCELONA

públic

Un miler de treballadors de Nissan reivindiquen a aquestes hores en una marxa nocturna a Barcelona la seva negativa al tancament de les plantes de Catalunya. Els manifestants s'han concentrat davant l'edifici de Correus de la Via Laietana amb taüts de cartró amb els noms del directiu de la companyia responsable del tancament de les plantes, Frank Torres, i del president de Nissan, Makoto Uchida, al crit de "Nissan no es tanca".

Les plantes de Nissan a Catalunya, situades a la Zona Franca, Montcada i Reixac i Sant Andreu de la Barca, tenen 3.000 treballadors directes però els sindicats asseguren que de les fàbriques de l'automobilística en depenen més de 25.000 famílies en total. A més, segons la Pimec, el tancament tindrà un impacte d'entre un 2,6% i un 3% del PIB i afectarà 425 empreses.

La manifestació nocturna es tracta de la cinquena mobilització dels treballadors des que el passat 28 de maig la direcció de l'empresa va anunciar l'estratègia del grup, que implica el tancament de les plantes catalanes.

