Milers de persones assisteixen a la manifestació unitària de passeig de Gràcia contra el consell de ministres

Després d'un matí ple de mobilitzacions arreu del territori però no especialment massives, aquesta tarda milers de persones han acudit a la manifestació unitària contra el consell de ministres de Pedro Sánchez celebrat avui a la Llotja de Mar de Barcelona. La manifestació, que ha arrencat poc després de les 18h, porta per lema “Tombem el règim. Pels drets socials i polítics. Per l’autodeterminació. Contra la repressió”. A la segona fila de la manifestació hi apareixen les paraules "Freedom" i "Llibertat". Segons càlculs de la Directa, la mobilització reuneix desenes de milers de persones. Entre les entitats convocants hi ha els CDR, l'ANC, Òmnium Cultural, la CUP i la resta d'organitzacions de l'esquerra independentista.



L'acte polític organitzat per la plataforma Tombem el Règim, a l'escenari del passeig de Gràcia amb la Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, ha estat presentat per l'actor Pep Planes. El manifest l'ha llegit l'actriu Silvia Bel, qui ha afirmat que aquest 21-D és "l'inici d'un cicle de mobilitzacions amb el que recuperar la sobirania que se'ns roba i se'ns nega". Bel, en representació de la plataforma, ha denunciat la "persecució" i la "repressió" que pateixen activistes socials, fent menció al cas dels membres dels comitès Tamara Carrasco i Adrià Carrasco. L'actriu ha enumerat diferents moviments socials, com ara l'estudiantil, el feminista, l'antifeixista,, l'activisme per la vivenda, entre d'altres, i ha reivindicat "la construcció d'un nou país on es vegin reflectides les nombroses lluites que cada dia duem a terme".



A més, Bel ha dedicat paraules crítiques pels partits independentistes i ha reivindicat el "poder constituent" del la societat civil: "No es pot deixar tot en mans dels partits polítics. L'últim cop que l'estat va tremolar és quan el poble català va emprendre jornades com les de l'1 i el 3 d'octubre". En aquesta línia, l'actriu ha insistit que "les institucions no són només dels partits polítics" i que "el poble hem decidit que no voelm delegar únicament als partits la nostra acció.



