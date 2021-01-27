Estàs llegint: Miquel Iceta pren possessió com a ministre de Política Territorial

eleccions 14-f

Miquel Iceta pren possessió com a ministre de Política Territorial 

Iceta ha jurat el càrrec al Palau de la Zarzuela davant del rei. També farà el tradicional traspàs de carteres amb la seva predecessora, Carolina Darias.

Miquel Iceta jura el càrrec de ministre de Política Territorial i Funció Pública al Palau de la Zarzuela davant del rei i del president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez.
Miquel Iceta jura el càrrec de ministre de Política Territorial i Funció Pública al Palau de la Zarzuela davant del rei i del president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. Casa Reial

barcelona

públic

El primer secretari del PSC, Miquel Iceta, ja és ministre de Política Territorial i Funció Pública. Aquest dimecres a primera hora ha promès el càrrec des del Palau de la Zarzuela davant del rei, i a les 11.00 h farà el traspàs de carteres amb la seva predecessora, Carolina Darias, nomenada ministra de Sanitat després de la dimissió de Salvador Illa per centrar-se en les eleccions catalanes.

Hi haurà ampliació

