El Mobile World Congress reafirma la seva voluntat de continuar a Barcelona

barcelona
El Mobile World Congress (MWC) reafirma el seu compromís amb la ciutat de Barcelona i descarta marxar a Madrid. En la roda de premsa de presentació de l'edició d'enguany, el conseller delegat de GSMA, John Hoffman, ha expressat la seva voluntat de seguir celebrant el congrés internacional a la capital catalana: "Estem aquí a Barcelona, hem estat aquí des de 2006 i estarem aquí en un futur".
Les declaracions de Hoffman arriben després que la presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, va assegurar que farien tot el possible per atraure el MWC cap a Madrid. La polèmica va arribar després que l'Ajuntament de Barcelona difongués un article crític amb la tecnologia 5G, que de seguida es va retirar. Barcelona té garantit per contracte ser la seu de l'esdeveniment fins al 2023.
Ayuso va aprofitar el debat per oferir la candidatura madrilenya a l'esdeveniment. El primer tinent d'alcalde de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, va respondre a la presidenta madrilenya que deixés de "robar o copiar" els projectes de la ciutat. El MWC se celebrarà del 24 al 27 de febrer als recintes de Montjuïc i la Gran Via de la Fira de Barcelona.
Hoffman també ha xifrat en 492 milions d’euros l’impacte econòmic del congrés a la ciutat, segons les estimacions del MWC, tot i que no especifica on aniran a parar aquests diners. També assegura que es crearan 14.100 llocs de treball temporals, que en darreres edicions han destacat per la precarietat i, fins i tot, per casos de discriminació masclista. Pel que fa als assistents, el MWC espera rebre'n 110.000, mentre que la xifra d’expositors serà de 3.000.
