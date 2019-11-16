Els CDR no han aconseguit bloquejar l’estació de Sants de Barcelona, si bé durant una estona sí que han aconseguit dificultar l’accés a les andanes de l’AVE de la infraestructura. Durant el divendres, els CDR havien anunciat la intenció de portar a terme un “bloqueig total” del sistema ferroviari de Barcelona, amb convocatòries a les nou principals estacions de la ciutat: Sant Andreu Comtal, Clot-Aragó, Passeig de Gràcia, Sants, Bellvitge, Plaça Catalunya, Arc de Triomf, Sagrera - Meridiana i Sant Andreu Arenal. A l’hora de la veritat, però, a les 11h s’ha fet una crida per limitar-se a intentar bloquejar l’estació de Sants, començant pel “vestíbul d’entrada de l’AVE”, segons han informat a través dels seus canals.



Des del primer moment, un ampli dispositiu d’agents antiavalots dels Mossos d’Esquadra i la Policia Nacional els esperava a l’estació i només al voltant d’un centenar d’activistes dels CDR ha aconseguit portar a terme una seguda davant del vestíbul de l’estació de l’AVE, però els antiavalots els han desallotjat en poc més de 15 minuts, deixant-los a la plaça dels Països Catalans. La mobilització no ha congregat prou persones per impedir el normal funcionament de la infraestructura. Posteriorment s’ha fet una concentració a l’exterior de l’estació, que ha congregat al voltant d’un miler de persones.



Un dels manifestants del CDR en el moment en què els Mossos l'han desallotjat de l'estació de Sants. EFE / TONI ALBIR