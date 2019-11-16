Els CDR no han aconseguit bloquejar l’estació de Sants de Barcelona, si bé durant una estona sí que han aconseguit dificultar l’accés a les andanes de l’AVE de la infraestructura. Durant el divendres, els CDR havien anunciat la intenció de portar a terme un “bloqueig total” del sistema ferroviari de Barcelona, amb convocatòries a les nou principals estacions de la ciutat: Sant Andreu Comtal, Clot-Aragó, Passeig de Gràcia, Sants, Bellvitge, Plaça Catalunya, Arc de Triomf, Sagrera - Meridiana i Sant Andreu Arenal. A l’hora de la veritat, però, a les 11h s’ha fet una crida per limitar-se a intentar bloquejar l’estació de Sants, començant pel “vestíbul d’entrada de l’AVE”, segons han informat a través dels seus canals.
Des del primer moment, un ampli dispositiu d’agents antiavalots dels Mossos d’Esquadra i la Policia Nacional els esperava a l’estació i només al voltant d’un centenar d’activistes dels CDR ha aconseguit portar a terme una seguda davant del vestíbul de l’estació de l’AVE, però els antiavalots els han desallotjat en poc més de 15 minuts, deixant-los a la plaça dels Països Catalans. La mobilització no ha congregat prou persones per impedir el normal funcionament de la infraestructura. Posteriorment s’ha fet una concentració a l’exterior de l’estació, que ha congregat al voltant d’un miler de persones.
