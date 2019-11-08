El Govern espanyol recorrerà al Tribunal Constitucional la moció sobre l'autodeterminació que van presentar JxCat, ERC i la CUP el passat 29 d'octubre i que s'ha de debatre al Parlament català la pròxima setmana. També portarà la decisió de revocar la demanda de l'oposició de reconsiderar el tràmit d'aquesta moció el passat 5 de novembre.
Ho ha anunciat la portaveu de l'executiu espanyol, Isabel Celaá, durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell de Ministres, qui ha considerat que la moció "torna a incidir en la voluntat d'exercir el dret d'autodeterminació, declarat inconstitucional i nul per les sentències del Tribunal Constitucional".
Celaá ha assenyalat el president de la cambra, Roger Torrent, i el secretari general de la Mesa, Josep Costa, com a màxims responsables, ja que creu que "tenien coneixement que estaven desobeint resolucions del Constitucional". La portaveu fa referència a les resolucions del Constitucional de 2015 i 2018, contràries a debatre sobre la sobirania del poble català i l'autodeterminació a la cambra.
