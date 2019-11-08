Público
Mocions suspeses El Govern espanyol porta a Torrent i la Mesa del Parlament davant el Constitucional per acceptar debatre l'autodeterminació

La portaveu de l'executiu, Isabel Celaá, considera que tant el president de la cambra com el secretari general de la Mesa, Josep Costa, eren plenament conscients que estaven desobeint l'alt tribunal.

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, durante su comparecencia en el despacho de audiencias del Parlament donde ha confirmado la renuncia de Jordi Sànchez. | ANDREU DALMAU (EFE)

Roger Torrent, president del Parlament de Catalunya,.

El Govern espanyol recorrerà al Tribunal Constitucional la moció sobre l'autodeterminació que van presentar JxCat, ERC i la CUP el passat 29 d'octubre i que s'ha de debatre al Parlament català la pròxima setmana. També portarà la decisió de revocar la demanda de l'oposició de reconsiderar el tràmit d'aquesta moció el passat 5 de novembre.

Ho ha anunciat la portaveu de l'executiu espanyol, Isabel Celaá, durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell de Ministres, qui ha considerat que la moció "torna a incidir en la voluntat d'exercir el dret d'autodeterminació, declarat inconstitucional i nul per les sentències del Tribunal Constitucional". 

Celaá ha assenyalat el president de la cambra, Roger Torrent, i el secretari general de la Mesa, Josep Costa, com a màxims responsables, ja que creu que "tenien coneixement que estaven desobeint resolucions del Constitucional". La portaveu fa referència a les resolucions del Constitucional de 2015 i 2018, contràries a debatre sobre la sobirania del poble català i l'autodeterminació a la cambra.

