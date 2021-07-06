Estàs llegint: Montse Venturós deixa l'alcaldia de Berga per depressió

Montse Venturós deixa l'alcaldia de Berga per depressió

Denuncia l'estigma que pateixen les persones amb trastorns mentals: "En un sistema com el capitalisme més ferotge i putrefacte, aquestes persones es silencien i l'únic que compta és la productivitat i l'individualisme". Era alcaldessa des de 2015 per la CUP, i tot i que va estar un període inhabilitada, va seguir exercint el càrrec 'de facto'

L'alcaldessa de Berga, Montse Venturós, durant la roda de premsa de renúncia al càrrec. - Nia Escolà / ACN

barcelona

Montse Venturós, alcaldessa de Berga des del 2015, ha cessat del càrrec per depressió. Una decisió que, tal com ha assegurat, és "difícil i complexa", però que pren "per responsabilitat col·lectiva". "Em va costar assumir que jo, Montse Venturós, estava malalta i amb baixa mèdica, però encara més assumir el meu diagnòstic: pateixo depressió", ha assegurat en roda de premsa i acompanyada dels seus pròxims. Una intervenció pública que, ha dit, serà la darrera fins a la seva recuperació total i que ha aprofitat per fer "un crit contra l'estigma en matèria de salut mental". "En un sistema com el capitalisme més ferotge i putrefacte, aquestes persones es silencien i l'únic que compta és la productivitat i l'individualisme", ha afegit.

Venturós era alcaldessa de Berga per la CUP des de 2015. Va estar inahabilitada durant un període per haver mantingut l'estelada durant la campanya electoral al balcó del consistori, però va seguir exercint de facto  tot i que un altre regidor va assumir el seu càrrec. A partir de les eleccions de 2019, en què va revalidar la victòria, va recuperar el lloc.

