Mor als 73 anys el dibuixant Picanyol, pare d'Ot el Bruixot

El dibuixant Josep Lluís Martínez Picañol ha mort als 73 anys aquest dijous. Conegut amb el nom artístic de Picanyol, és el pare d'Ot el Bruixot, un dels personatges de còmic més coneguts de Catalunya. Nascut al municipi de Moià (Moianès) el 1948, és considerat pels crítics com un "clàssic modern" de les històries gràfiques a Catalunya. Durant la dècada dels anys seixanta i setanta va formar part del grup d'escollits de l'agència de còmics S.I. Artists que va impulsar una gran fornada de dibuixants. Durant 45 anys i fins la seva retirada l'any 2014, Picanyol va publicar 1.500 tires d'aquest personatge a la revista Cavall Fort. En aquesta capçalera també va publicar les seves adaptacions a còmic de contes i llegendes populars.



Tot i estar lligat durant tota la seva carrera a Cavall Fort, també va treballar a publicacions com Lecturas i la revista Mussol. El 2010 participà en un projecte a TV3 per il·lustrar alguns grans temes de la música popular catalana. La revista ha anunciat la seva mort i ha expressat el seu condòl a Twitter. "Sempre lligat a Cavall Fort. T’enyorarem!", ha dit la publicació en una piulada.

