Estàs llegint: Mor als 78 anys Julio Anguita, històric dirigent d'Izquierda Unida

Público
Público

Mor als 78 anys Julio Anguita, històric dirigent d'Izquierda Unida

El polític andalús havia ingressat a l'Hospital Reina Sofia de Còrdova per una parada cardiorespiratòria.

Julio Anguita en imagen de archivo. EFE/Rafa Alcaide
Julio Anguita en una imatge d'arxiu. EFE/Rafa Alcaide

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

públic

Julio Anguita, històric dirigent d'Izquierda Unida (IU), ha mort aquest dissabte als 78 anys d'edat. L'expolític andalús romania ingressat en la Unitat de Vigilància intensiva (UCI) de l'Hospital Reina Sofia de Còrdova després d'haver patit una parada cardiorespiratòria al seu domicili.

També anomenat El Califa, Anguita va ser alcalde de Còrdova entre 1979 i 1986, per a posteriorment fer el salt a la Coordinació General d'Izquierda Unida, on es va mantenir com cap visible de la formació des de 1989 fins al 2000.

És considerat com un dels grans líders de l'esquerra espanyola, ja que al capdavant d'IU va aconseguir els 21 escons i superar àmpliament els dos milions de vots en els comicis generals de 1993 i 1996.
(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 33

selección público