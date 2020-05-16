Mor als 78 anys Julio Anguita, històric dirigent d'Izquierda Unida

Julio Anguita, històric dirigent d'Izquierda Unida (IU), ha mort aquest dissabte als 78 anys d'edat. L'expolític andalús romania ingressat en la Unitat de Vigilància intensiva (UCI) de l'Hospital Reina Sofia de Còrdova després d'haver patit una parada cardiorespiratòria al seu domicili.



També anomenat El Califa, Anguita va ser alcalde de Còrdova entre 1979 i 1986, per a posteriorment fer el salt a la Coordinació General d'Izquierda Unida, on es va mantenir com cap visible de la formació des de 1989 fins al 2000.



És considerat com un dels grans líders de l'esquerra espanyola, ja que al capdavant d'IU va aconseguir els 21 escons i superar àmpliament els dos milions de vots en els comicis generals de 1993 i 1996.

(Hi haurà ampliació)