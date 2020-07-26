Estàs llegint: Mor als 80 anys Paco Frutos, històric dirigent del PCE

Mor als 80 anys Paco Frutos, històric dirigent del PCE

L'exsecretari general del Partit Comunista d'Espanya i excoordinador general d'Esquerra Unida ha mort als 80 anys a Madrid a causa d'un càncer.

Paco Frutos, ex secretario general del Partido Comunista de España y ex coordinador general de Izquierda Unida, ha fallecido a los 80 años en Madrid a causa de un cáncer. EFE/Gustavo Cuevas
Fotografia d'arxiu de Paco Frutos, ex secretari general del Partit Comunista d'Espanya i ex coordinador general d'Esquerra Unida, ha mort als 80 anys a Madrid a causa d'un càncer. EFE/Gustavo Cuevas

Paco Frutos, exsecretari general del Partit Comunista d'Espanya (PCE) i excoordinador general d'Esquerra Unida, ha mort als 80 anys a Madrid a causa d'un càncer, segons han confirmat fonts de la formació política.

Francisco Frutos Gras (Calella de la Costa, Barcelona, 1939) va ser secretari general del PCE de desembre de 1998 a novembre de 2009, així com diputat per Esquerra Unida en el Congrés des de 1993 a les eleccions de 2004.

En els darrers anys, Frutos es va oposar a la independència de Catalunya i al referèndum de l'1-O i va participar en diverses manifestacions i actes en aquest sentit.

Un dels polítics que han lamentat la seva mort ha estat el líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, que ha lloat que lluités "per les seves idees i mai temés anar a contracorrent". "Que la terra li sigui lleu i que el seu compromís segueixi guiant a qui busca la justícia social", ha escrit a Twitter.

També ha reaccionat el compte oficial de Comissions Obreres de Catalunya, organització de la qual va ser secretari d'organització en la primera direcció després de la legalització del sindicat l'any 1977. El PSOE s'ha sumat a les mostres de condol a la xarxa social.

