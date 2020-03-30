Mor als 90 anys el periodista Antonio Álvarez Solís

El periodista Antonio Álvarez Solís ha mort als 90 anys, segons han informat Naiz i Deia, mitjans en què havia estat col·laborador.



Madrileny de naixement i asturià d'adopció, Álvarez va estudiar Dret a Barcelona i Santiago de Compostel·la i va començar la seva trajectòria periodística a Catalunya, concretament al diari La Vanguardia, on va arribar a ser redactor en cap.

Als anys setanta va treballar al Diario de Barcelona, sota la direcció de Manuel Martin Ferrand, i posteriorment va fundar la revista Interviú de la qual va ser director. Com a conseller editorial del Grup Zeta va col·laborar en la sortida d'El Periódico. Ha estat col·laborador en tertúlies de diverses televisions i emissores de ràdio com TVE, RNE, COPE, Onda Cero, Ràdio Miramar, SER, EITB i Ràdio Euskadi i darrerament columnista en diaris com Gara i Deia.



El director de Gara, Iñaki Soto, ha destacat a xarxes socials la lucidesa i honestedat del periodista.

Ideològicament se'l considerava com a periodista d'esquerres, tot i que va evolucionar molt des de la seva joventut i va canviar també de més gran les seves preferències polítiques. El 1986 va encapçalar la llista de Partit dels Comunistes de Catalunya al Senat per la circumscripció de Barcelona. En les eleccions municipals del 2011 va tancar la llista a l'Ajuntament de Bilbao per la candidatura de Bildu.